Digvijaya doesn't own a vehicle, says poll affidavit

Digvijaya Singh, who was the of for 10 years, does not own any vehicle, according to an affidavit submitted on Saturday with his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

Singh, who filed his papers from constituency, has declared Rs 657,990 income for the last financial year, while his wife Amrita Singh's income was Rs 696,925. Besides, his income as of undivided family was to the tune of Rs 627,546.

As per the affidavit, he has Rs 32,57,547 in his various and a total of Rs 39,32,852 in his wife's accounts. Also, they own shares and debentures of various companies worth Rs 407,838, and given Rs 44,51,000 as loan to some companies.

The value of cash, jewellery and other valuables deposited in the banks, together with the loans to companies, stands at Rs 88,87,596 and that of at Rs 105,85,357.

The market value of Singh's inherited properties is Rs 2,95,21,858.

Singh has declared in the affidavit that he has no vehicle in his name, while his wife owns a Corolla Altis.

There are eight cases lying sub judice against him in various courts, but he has not been pronounced guilty in any of them.

