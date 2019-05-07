Diljit Dosanjh creates his 'desi' Met Gala moment

While was busy trolling and making memes on who wore what at the celebrity-studded Met Gala 2019 in New York, and created their own "desi" red carpet moment on the sets of their upcoming film "Shadaa".

Diljit on Tuesday took to and shared a short clip in which he can be seen walking hand in hand with Neeru. Dressed up in a pink shiny suit, Diljit posed for fake paparazzi and shared a smile with Neetu, who wore a pink dress.

While announcing the release date of the film, Diljit treated his fans with his reel Met Gala look.

" and shadee at the desi Met Gala...," he captioned the video.

Diljit's look grabbed the attention of users, including

Varun commented: "Best veera."

Diljit and Neeru's "Shadaa" is slated to release on June 21. They have earlier featured together in movies like "Jatt & Juliet", " 2" and "Sardaar Ji".

--IANS

sim/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)