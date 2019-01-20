Dirty people have left AAP, party is united: Kejriwal

With his party's unit facing a split in its leadership, (AAP) leader said on Sunday that "dirty people" had left the party.

"There have been attempts at breaking up the AAP. I must tell you that AAP is as strong as ever. Only the dirty people have left the party. The AAP is united and strong," Kejriwal told a rally in Barnala town in Punjab, around 175 km from here.

The said that "greedy people" had left the AAP and that they were not fit to be part of the party.

Kejriwal launched the AAP's poll campaign in on Sunday for the Lok Sabha elections.

Heaping praise on AAP's Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said that leaders like Mann and others were keeping the AAP flag flying in

Kejriwal said that AAP will contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab under the leadership of Mann.

Kejriwal attacked the in Punjab led by for not fulfilling the promises made to people before the Assembly elections of February 2017.

"Tell me, have the loans of all farmers been waived? Have the youth got Has every family in Punjab got a job as promised? The government has let people down," he said.

He said the AAP government in had radically transformed the schools and health facilities.

--IANS

js/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)