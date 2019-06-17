Doctors on strike in Kerala

-
Doctors in Kerala from both private and state-run hospitals went on a token strike on Monday in the wake of the recent assault on their counterparts in West Bengal.
While medicos from the private sector opted for a day-long strike with just the casualty services to be made available; those in the government sector would remain off duty for two hours from all out-patient services from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
At the state-run Medical Colleges, teachers would be on strike for an hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
All private clinics including dental clinics have also been asked to down their shutters for the day, a medical official said.
The protests are against the brutal attack on two junior doctors in Kolkata by the family members of a dead patient in the NRS Medical College and Hospital that took place late on June 10, doctors across the West Bengal and later across India had stopped work.
