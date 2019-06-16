Goa doctors to join nationwide protest on Monday

Medical professionals in has decided to join the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) call for a nationwide closure of on June 17 to show solidarity with doctors in and support the demand for a special legislation to make assault on doctors a non-bailable offence.

"We, doctors, are planning a silent protest from to here at 10 a.m. on Monday," Dr. said on Sunday.

"However, all doctors associated with the association in Goa will be available for emergencies," Salkar said.

On June 14, doctors at a top state government hospital, the Goa Medical College, and a private hospital had joined the nationwide protests in solidarity with the doctors at the state-run in Kolkata, after a junior doctor was allegedly beaten up by the kin of a 75-year-old patient who died there on Monday night.

--IANS

maya/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)