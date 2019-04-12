Don't air Indian channels, Pemra tells cable operators

-
Cable operators in Pakistan were on Friday warned by the country's media regulatory authority of "strict action" if they air Indian channels.
Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Mirza Saleem Baig said in a press conference that cable operators do not have permission to air Indian television channels and asked them to show more local channels, Geo News reported.
Pakistan's Supreme Court had in March reinstated a ban on the airing of Indian content on local television channels.
The top court had set aside an earlier ruling by the Lahore High Court (LHC) and reinstated a 2016 policy of the federal government banning the transmission of Indian content on local television channels.
--IANS
soni/ksk
