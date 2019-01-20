Dortmund downs Leipzig 0-1, stays on top of Bundesliga

Germany's leaders won 1-0 at RB with a solitary goal from Belgium's to maintain a six-point lead over Bayern Munich and a nine-point lead over third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach.

on Saturday came into the game with several heavy casualties. The most significant was that of their Marco Reus, and with their striker not in full physical shape so he was only on the field in the final minutes, reports news.

However, managed to impose their dominance on the game in the first half and when reacted they were able to defend their win.

The duel had a first phase with clear domination of Dortmund who were in command of the ball and spent most time in the half of their rival.

That dominance was translated into a goal in the 19th minute when broke the balance with a right leg shot from inside the area after a corner kick by that Lukasz Piszczek prolonged with a header.

Leipzig, around the 30th minute, showed some reaction and began to shake off the domination of Dortmund and increased the intensity in the individual duels for the ball.

At the start of the second half, had a good chance at the feet of in the 48th minute, but Dortmund's reacted in time.

Leipzig's best chance in the second half came in the 74th minute when, again, Sabitzer shot from close range but hit straight against Buerki's body.

--IANS

gau/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)