Club America defeat Pachuca 3-0 in Clausura Tournament

Club America, the defending champions of the Clausura Tournament, defeated Pachuca 3-0 at the Azteca Stadium.
Guido Rodriguez, Cristian Insaurralde and Henry Martin on Saturday scored a goal each to lead the match, reports Efe news.
Club America dominated the game since the start and in the 16th minute grabbed the lead with a goal from Rodriguez.
The home team had ball possession until the 24th minute when Franco Jara of Pachuca missed a goal and could not recreate another chance for the rest of the match.
With a pass from Insaurralde, Martin secured a 2-0 lead for the team in the 47th minute, and five minutes later Insaurralde scored another goal to give his team a 3-0 lead.
Club America has two wins in their appearance at tournaments while Pachuca has one win and two losses.
A few hours earlier, Monterrey's Maximiliano Meza had led his team to a 2-1 win over Queretaro.
Jesus Gallardo and Meza scored for Monterrey while Camilo Sanvezzo added a goal for Queretaro.
Morelia defeated Veracruz 2-0 on Friday, while Santos Laguna tied 1-1 against Lobos Buap.
