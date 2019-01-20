Witsel winner keeps Dortmund six points clear in Bundesliga

restored their six-point lead over Munich at the top of the as netted in their 1-0 away win at fourth-placed RB

Second-placed Bayern, the defending champions, had trimmed Dortmund's lead to three points on Friday with an impressive 3-1 win at as scored two superb first-half goals.

suffered their first home league defeat this season and Dortmund's victory was all the more impressive without and playmaker Marco Reus, who twisted an ankle in training on Friday.

On the first weekend of the after the winter break, claimed the winner on 19 minutes when the ball fell to Witsel from a corner and the reacted fastest, firing home off the underside of the crossbar.

"I am happy to score, like I did in the first game," said Witsel, who scored his first goal against in last August's 4-1 win in

"But I am more happy with the three points, because it was really important to get a win at the start of the second half of the season."



Dortmund created chances after the break as England and Maximilian Philipp, Reus' replacement, both got in behind the Leipzig defence, but failed to convert.

At the other end, Dortmund twice denied Leipzig forwards and as the hosts pushed for an equaliser.

Paco Alcacer, Dortmund's top scorer with 12 league goals, had an effort ruled out for offside and smacked the crossbar with another shot when he came on for the final, nervy 10 minutes.

- Gladbach stay in touch -



==========================Earlier Saturday, Borussia Moenchengladbach kept pace with Dortmund and in the title race as scored in their 1-0 win at Leverkusen.

Gladbach breached Leverkusen's defence when split the defence with a superb pass before Plea fired home his tenth goal this season eight minutes before the break.

Leverkusen had second-half chances as their teenage international fired wide, hit the post and Jamaica had a penalty appeal turned down.

Plea, 25, has been a revelation on the road for Gladbach since joining from Nice last July with eight of his league goals so far having been scored away from home.

The away win leaves Gladbach three points behind and nine adrift of Dortmund.

Elsewhere, Eintracht climbed to fifth, a point from berths, with a 3-1 win at home to Freiburg as striker claimed his 13th goal this season to become the league's top-scorer.

A header by gave the lead on 34 minutes before the hosts pulled away with two superb goals.

- Jovic is top-scorer -



=======================



Croatia forward beat three defenders with a dramatic change of direction, which created space to curl his shot into the goal on 40 minutes.

Jovic, who scored five goals in one league game in October, added Frankfurt's third just before the break before pulled a goal back from Freiburg in the second half.

Werder Bremen climbed to eighth with a 1-0 win at Hanover as striker scored the winner by finishing off a move started by

remain in the relegation places after a 3-2 defeat at home to Mainz.

Mainz built up a 3-0 lead with an own goal by defender before striker and defender netted.

However, roared back with two goals in the final seven minutes from and before hit the post in a dramatic finish.

Fortuna Duesseldorf, who last month stunned Dortmund 2-1 and drew 3-3 at Bayern, are now six games unbeaten after a 2-1 win at Augsburg with scoring the winning goal in the 90th minute.

