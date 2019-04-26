Sundaram Ravi among officials for World Cup 2019

will be one of the 22 match officials officiating in the upcoming slated to be held in England and from May 30.

Ravi, India's only in ICC's Elite panel, has officiated in 33 Tests, 42 ODIs and 18 T20Is till now.

The 53-year-old recently had to face flak from when Royal Challengers (RCB) lost to Indians in the ongoing edition of the (IPL).

Ravi had failed to notice a no-ball bowled when needed seven to win the match off the final delivery. Mumbai's Lasith Malinga had bowled a dot ball, but replays suggested the paceman had overstepped the line.

had also said such mistakes were "not good for the game".

The 22-member list announced by the (ICC) consists of 16 umpires and six match referees.

The opening match between hosts England and at The Oval will see three winners officiating.

will be the match referee, one of the two on-field umpires and the third umpire. will be the other on-field umpire and the fourth

Ranjan Madugalle, the most experienced match referee, will be officiating in his sixth World Cup, while it will be the fourth for Broad and Crowe.

Umpire Dar will be officiating in his fifth World Cup and it will be the fourth and last for Gould, who has announced his retirement after the tournament.

The appointments for the semi-finals will be announced at the end of the league stage and those for the final will be finalised after the semi-finals.

The match officials for are as follows:

Match Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Andy Pycroft, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Richie Richardson

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Michael Gough, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Paul Wilson

--IANS

aak/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)