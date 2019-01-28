JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Environment-Wildlife

70,000 participate in Brussels climate march

15% polling in 2 hours in Haryana bypoll

Business Standard

Drass coldest at minus 31.4

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Clear skies on Monday led the cold wave to return to the valley, this time more severely as Drass in Ladakh recorded minus 31.4 degrees Celsius, lowest the mercury dipped this season.

Weather in Jammu and Kashmir is likely to remain dry in the valley during the next 48 hours till Wednesday, the Met said. Minimum temperatures were likely to fall further during this period.

Srinagar recorded minus 3.5 while Pahalgam and Gulmarg were at minus 13.6 and minus 12.6, respectively. Leh recorded minus 15.6, while Jammu city was at 3.5, Katra 3.6, Batote minus 2.6, Bannihal minus 0.9 and Bhaderwah minus 5.4.

--IANS

sq/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 09:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements