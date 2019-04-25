Dreaded Maoist couple surrenders in Maharashtra

A dreaded Maoist couple who carried a combined reward on Rs 18.50 lakh on their heads have surrendered, an official said on Thursday.
Deepak alias Mangru Suklu Bogami, 30, and his wife Moti alias Radhu Jhuru Majji, 28, each having a reward of Rs 925,000 laid down weapons before the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade.
Deepak became a rebel in June 2001 with Maoist Company No. 5 of the Jagargunda Dalam and was wanted for 12 murders and three mine blasts.
His wife Moti turned rebel in March 2004 and joined the Bhamragad Dalam, and was later transferred to Maoist Company No. 10 in North Bastar, Chhattisgarh. She was wanted for two murders and three mine blasts, said the official.
