During ban, Yogi recites Hanuman Chalisa

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited the Hanuman Setu temple here to offer prayers after he was barred from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission on Monday for making objectionable statements in his speeches
His ban came into effect on Tuesday morning.
The Chief Minister reached the Hanuman Setu temple and recited the Hanuman Chalisa. He did not respond to questions by the media.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also reached the temple around the same time to offer prayers before filing his nomination.
Rajnath Singh later went to the party office from where he will proceed to file nominations in the District Collectorate.
Adityanath is facing the ban by the EC for saying that if 'Ali' belonged to the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance as claimed by BSP supremo Mayawati, then the BJP enjoyed the blessings of 'Bajrangbali'.
