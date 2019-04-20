East Bengal extends Samad's contract for 3 years

-
-
East Bengal on Saturday handed full back Samad Ali Mallik a three-year contract extension, the club said in a statement.
"Samad is confident that under coach Alejandro, his game will grow from strength to strength and he will be an asset to the team in the seasons to come. Samad has thanked the supporters for their overwhelming support and is certain that he will perform at his best with their backing," the statement read.
East Bengal narrowly missed the I-League title this season, finishing runner-up behind Chennai City FC.
--IANS
dm/arm
