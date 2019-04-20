JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

PM must cross-check facts before making comments: Mamata

High-altitude motorcycle expedition flagged in at Leh

Business Standard

East Bengal extends Samad's contract for 3 years

IANS  |  Kolkata 

East Bengal on Saturday handed full back Samad Ali Mallik a three-year contract extension, the club said in a statement.

"Samad is confident that under coach Alejandro, his game will grow from strength to strength and he will be an asset to the team in the seasons to come. Samad has thanked the supporters for their overwhelming support and is certain that he will perform at his best with their backing," the statement read.

East Bengal narrowly missed the I-League title this season, finishing runner-up behind Chennai City FC.

--IANS

dm/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 18:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU