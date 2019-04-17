EC appoints Special Observer for West Bengal

The Election Commission of (ECI) has appointed Bihar's former Electoral (CEO) V. Nayak as a for West Bengal, an said on Wednesday.

" V Nayak, a retired IAS of the 1984-batch has been appointed as a for West by ECI," said a senior of the of West

Nayak is likely to reach the state by Friday. He will oversee the last five phases of elections and report to the Commission on a daily basis.

The Commission has earlier appointed as the special police He has been looking after the deployment of central and state forces.

Three constituencies - Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Raiganj - will vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 18.

