JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

India coach should be a good man-manager: Gurpreet

Business Standard

Sohail Mahmood takes charge as Pakistan Foreign Secy

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Former Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday took charge as the country's new Foreign Secretary and called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss issues related to the foreign policy of the country.

Mahmood replaces Tehmina Janjua who retired on April 16 after serving as Pakistan's Foreign Secretary for two years.

"Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood assumed charge and called on the Foreign Minister today," tweeted Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal.

Qureshi congratulated Mahmood and called him a "seasoned and experienced diplomat", Geo News reported.

In response to Qureshi's remarks, Mahmood said that he will make the utmost efforts to perform his duties to the best of his capabilities.

Mahmood previously served as Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkey. Before that, he served as the Ambassador to Thailand and Permanent Representative to the UNESCO Bangkok for four years till 2013.

Mahmood also served as political coordinator for Pakistan's delegation to the UN Security Council before assuming office in Bangkok.

He was Additional Foreign Secretary for America at the headquarters before leaving for Thailand.

--IANS

soni/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 15:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU