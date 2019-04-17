Goa Tourism asks EC to relax alcohol sale timing

Anxious over restrictions imposed on the sale and serving of alcohol beyond 11 p.m., Tourism officials on Wednesday approached the (EC) for relaxation in the time limit, an said.

With the approaching summer vacations, the state is expecting a surge in domestic tourists. The poll-related restrictions at such a time may impact Goa's image as a nightlife destination.

The state's hoteliers, and bar & restaurant owners have already made two separate representations to the complaining that the 11 p.m. deadline is being imposed even on establishments which are licenced to serve alcohol till later hours.

"The Tourism Department's representations stressed on the need for a relaxation in timings as the tourism season is currently at its peak and is expecting a further surge for the weekend festivities," a statement issued by the said.

"The stated that the heard the issues and has assured to take up the matter with the ECI," the statement added.

is headed for polls on April 23. Over seven million tourists visited the coastal state last year.

--IANS

maya/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)