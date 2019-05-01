EC bars Gujarat BJP chief from campaigning for 72 hours

-
The Election Commission has barred Gujarat BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani from campaigning for 72 hours for "using intemperate and abusive language" and "alleged violation of Model Code of Coduct" when he addressed party workers and voters at Amroli on April 7, sources said on Tuesday.
The campaigning ban on Vaghani will be effective from 4 pm on May 2 to 4 pm on May 5.
Gujarat went to polls in the third phase on April 23.
The poll panel has imposed a nationwide ban on Vaghani from holding public meetings, public processions, rallies and road shows besides interviews and public utterances in the media (electronic, print, social media).
