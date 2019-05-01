JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Hathaway never thought she'd be so successful

Business Standard

EC bars Gujarat BJP chief from campaigning for 72 hours

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission has barred Gujarat BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani from campaigning for 72 hours for "using intemperate and abusive language" and "alleged violation of Model Code of Coduct" when he addressed party workers and voters at Amroli on April 7, sources said on Tuesday.

The campaigning ban on Vaghani will be effective from 4 pm on May 2 to 4 pm on May 5.

Gujarat went to polls in the third phase on April 23.

The poll panel has imposed a nationwide ban on Vaghani from holding public meetings, public processions, rallies and road shows besides interviews and public utterances in the media (electronic, print, social media).

--IANS

ps/vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 03:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU