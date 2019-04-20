New Snapchat Lens to spread anti-bullying awareness

Photo-messaging app is working out ways to spread awareness about on its platform by launching its first ever social impact-based Lens Challenge.

The new Lens, that would prompt the 186 million Snapchatters to describe a time when someone had a positive impact on their lives, comes as part of Snapchat's extended "Because of You" campaign that was launched last October.

"Tap the 'Because of You' Lens Challenge to share a time someone positively impacted his or her life using the special Lens, then send the to the 'Because of You' Challenge Story for the chance to be featured in the app," web portal reported on Friday.

lets users report or offensive content on its platform by pressing and holding on the Snap, and then tapping the flag button.

Supporting " Prevention Month" last October, created filters, stickers and Ads against bullying in partnership with US-based non-profit organisation -- The also called the

This year, the two collaborate again to co-host a "Creators for Good" summit as part of Snapchat's ongoing Creator's Lab workshop series, inviting creators to the to teach them how to use their creative talents to promote social good initiatives.

"Creators for Good" is a programme from the that works directly with celebrities, digital content creators and other established and emerging talent to promote important social messages, the report added.

