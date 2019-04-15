Ex-minister of Jharkhand surrenders in Ranchi court

Former and on Monday surrendered before the after the directives in a case of mob instigation.

The had been granted conditional bail by the SC and was asked to stay in along with his wife The SC had cancelled Sao's bail on April 4 and on April 12 asked him to surrender by April 15.

The government had moved the SC seeking cancellation of Sao's bail, citing his involvement in political activities and regular visits to and

Sao is accused of instigating mob against the administration in 2016 in the district that led to firing in which four persons were killed. The mob was protesting against the National Thermal Power Corporation's work at Barkagao in

Before surrendering, Sao told reporters, "It's a conspiracy against me. I was visiting Ranchi for court-related issues. I will move to the high court. I have full faith in the judiciary."

