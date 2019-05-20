Real Madrid bids farewell to Keylor Navas

Real fans bid farewell to just before the side's final game of the season against

Supporters chanted the goalkeeper's name at Madrid's home pitch and gave Navas a standing ovation during what could be his last game with the Spanish side, while he knelt prayer-like and pointed to the sky late on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Costa Rican may leave to solve the goalkeeping dilemma the club has faced since the arrival of the starting 27-year-old Belgian in 2018, reports news.

Number two on the chart behind Courtois, Navas has recently entered into competition for the number two position with the son of the club's coach, 21-year-old

Navas is one of Madrid's most beloved players as he helped the club win three titles in a row.

Navas, who joined Real from Levante in August 2014, played 20 matches this season, saved seven goals, conceding 19 others.

