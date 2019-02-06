Ex-Army chief J.J. Singh joins SAD (Taksali)

-
Former Indian Army chief and former Governor Gen J.J. Singh joined the SAD (Taksali), a party of expelled leaders of the Akali Dal, here on Wednesday.
He resigned from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) last month citing personal reasons.
Singh, a former Arunachal Pradesh Governor, had joined the Akali Dal ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections in 2017.
He unsuccessfully contested against Congress leader and now Chief Minister Amarinder Singh from Patiala.
A day earlier, former Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly, Bir Devinder Singh, joined the SAD (Taksali).
Expelled leaders of the SAD, led by Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, the sitting Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, in December launched the SAD (Taksali).
The SAD is headed by Sukhbir Singh Badal, son of five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.
