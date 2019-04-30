Ex-Congress MLA Bhisham Sharma joins BJP

-
ALSO READ
Former Congress MLA Bhisham Sharma joins BJP
BJP, Congress skip Delhi Assembly silver jubilee celebration
HC dismisses BJP MLA's plea challenging his suspension from Delhi Assembly for two sessions
Former Congress MLA Bhisham Sharma joins BJP
Budget Session of Delhi Assembly from Feb 22-28
-
Expelled by the Congress last week for engaging in "anti-party activities", former Congress MLA from Delhi's Ghonda Assembly constituency Bhisham Sharma on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Sharma joined the BJP in the presence of the party's Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari and its national Vice President Shyam Jaju.
He said, "I have joined the party after getting inspired by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
"I was deeply hurt when the Congress leaders started asking for the evidence of the air strikes that were carried out by the IAF in Balakot, Pakistan," he added.
Jaju told reporters, "The way the people are getting attracted to the BJP, it is clear that the party will win all the seven seats in Delhi."
The Ghonda Assembly segment, which Sharma represented earlier, falls under the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
--IANS
aks/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU