Ex-Congress MLA Bhisham Sharma joins BJP

Expelled by the last week for engaging in "anti-party activities", former MLA from Delhi's Assembly constituency Bhisham Sharma on Tuesday joined the

Sharma joined the BJP in the presence of the party's unit and its national Vice

He said, "I have joined the party after getting inspired by the policies of "

"I was deeply hurt when the leaders started asking for the evidence of the air strikes that were carried out by the IAF in Balakot, Pakistan," he added.

Jaju told reporters, "The way the people are getting attracted to the BJP, it is clear that the party will win all the seven seats in "

The Assembly segment, which Sharma represented earlier, falls under the North East Lok Sabha constituency.

--IANS

aks/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)