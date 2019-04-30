Burning files won't save you, Rahul tells Modi

Following reports of fire at Shastri Bhawan, on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on accusing him of "burning" files and said that such acts will not be able save him.

Although there were no reports of any damage since the fire had engulfed some scrap materials and was doused within minutes, Gandhi took a dig at the Prime Minister, whom the accuses of corruption and crony capitalism.

"Modi ji, burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming," tweeted.

"A minor fire had broken out on the sixth floor of Shastri Bhawan around 2.45 p.m on Tuesday, and it was put out within minutes," a Fire Services said.

According to the officer, the fire broke out at a place where some scrap material had been stored.

Shastri Bhawan houses the ministries of Law, Information and Broadcasting, Corporate Affairs, Human Resources Development and the

