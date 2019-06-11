Ex-national level judoka held for stealing cars

Police have arrested a former national-level judoka along with his accomplice for stealing cars from self-drive company Zoomcar, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused booked cars from Zoomcar's offices in the capital by producing fake documents and disappeared after taking them for long drives to hill stations in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the police said. Two other accused in the case, Somveer and Sumit, are still at large and a hunt is on to nab them.

"The accused, (22), a resident Bahadurgarh in Haryana, and his accomplice (20), a resident of the capital's Rohini area, were arrested on Monday," said of Police (DCP)

"Shokeen was a national-level judo fighter whose career was cut short in 2014 when he fell down from a train and his leg came under the wheels while he was on his way to participate in the National Games. is a polytechnic student," Verma said.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police team headed by Sub and first arrested Shokeen from his residence in Bahadurgarh before nabbing from Delhi," Verma said, adding that a XUV 500 which the duo hired from was recovered from their possession.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed that after hiring a car from Zoomcar, they would take out its navigation system and throw it in a passing vehicle on the highway to mislead the police. The accused confessed to have stolen cars from on multiple occasions," the DCP said.

"They also admitted to have stolen many other high-end vehicles such as Endeavour, Mercedes, Tata Hexa and other luxury cars. After stealing the cars, they would modify the vehicles before selling them to people involved in bootlegging alcohol from to Uttar Pradesh," Verma added.

A managar at had on May 17 filed a complaint against the accused after the company's staff failed to track the location of a XUV 500 which they had rented to the accused a day before.

--IANS

sp/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)