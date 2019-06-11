Cyclone Vayu likley to make landfall in Gujarat coast on Thursday

Centred nearly 600 km south of the coast in Gujarat, Cyclone Vayu is likely to make a landfall in the state on Thursday, even as teams of state and have been drafted in all the coastal districts, officials said on Tuesday.

told reporters in Gandhinagar that going by information from the (IMD), the cyclone was likely to make a landfall near Veraval between 6 am and 7 am on Wednesday.

"It would be anywhere between Veraval and Mahuva (in region), but most probably it would be near Veraval in district," he added.

Cyclone Vayu, which was located around 690 km south of Veraval on Tuesday morning, could hit at a velocity of 110 km to 135 km per hour when it makes a landfall, officials said.

Several coastal districts in the region were likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains, heralding pre-monsoon showers, according to MeT officials.

said as of now there was no need for immediate evacuation from coastal districts in a hurry but "if the cyclone somehow changes direction or intensifies in the next 24 hours, a decision would be taken accordingly."

The said NDRF teams had been deployed in the coastal Saurashtra region and Gir Somnath and they were coordinating with Army, Navy and the

He said people were being made aware about the eventualities through public address systems, and Whatsapp messages. "The is fully prepared and equipped to deal with the situation," said Singh.

has held taken review meetings with the officials twice on Tuesday.

Replying to questions, the chief secretary said the with Central help had done a commendable job during Cyclone Fani there and that he would consult them. "I will talk to Odisha CS (chief secretary) about his experience and what could be implemented in case the need arises here in Gujarat," he said.

--IANS

desai/prs

