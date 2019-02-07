Ex-SC judge Joseph not to contest LS polls

Former Joseph on Thursday dismissed as baseless the that he would be contesting the upcoming polls from

Justice Joseph, however, said he was approached by political parties.

Speaking to IANS, Joseph who retired from the apex court last year, said he has been informally approached by people from both the Congress-led (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left (LDF).

"Several people have informally approached me from both the political fronts asking if I would be interested in contesting polls. From the UDF, it was the (Mani) that asked my opinion. From the other front also, I was approached. But my answer to all has been I am not at all interested," he said.

Interestingly, both the fronts are in search of suitable candidates for the polls, which is just few months away.

Joseph, 65, was in the news when he along with three of his colleagues, in January 2018, addressed a press conference against then

Joseph, in his student days, was active in

In 1996, he was designated a and in 2000 appointed of the High Court.

In February 2010, he was made the of On March 8, 2013, he became a of

--IANS

sg/pgh/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)