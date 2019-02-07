Swine flu claims 5 lives in Rajasthan

Five deaths were reported in on Thursday taking the toll to 96, officials said.

Around 100 others tested positive for on the same day, taking the total count to 2,706, since January 1, they added.

One death each were reported from Kota, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Pali and Barmer on Thursday.

In 46 patients tested positive, followed by Barmer with 11 patients. Ganganagar reported eight new cases, six and Bhilwara five.

and said over 25 lakh people were tested till Wednesday under the aggressive screening campaign in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Ajmer, between February 4 and February 9.

The rising number of swine flue cases in the state have also perked up political parties with the opposition blaming the for being negligent over the issue. Retorting to the charge, the ruling accused the BJP of being lackadaisical during its tenure.

Former Minister accused Sharma of missing on priorities and engaging in election campaigning and inauguration projects as the state suffered due to the outbreak of

Responding to the BJP's demand for his resignation, Sharma said: "If my resignation can stop these deaths, I am ready to resign."

--IANS

arc/pgh/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)