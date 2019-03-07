Explosions near Kabul political gathering

Several explosions were heard on Thursday near a large political gathering of the Shia minority Hazara community in the Afghan capital, the media reported.
The number of casualties was not known, Efe news reported.
The first explosions were heard in the afternoon when the Afghan head of government Abdullah Abdullah was giving a speech in front of thousands commemorating the death anniversary of the leader of the Hazara community, Abdul Ali Mazari.
