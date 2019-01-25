'F Is for Family' renewed for Season 4

Animated comedy series "F Is for Family" has been renewed for the fourth season for streaming platform

The series was created by and and follows the Murphy family, an Irish-American clan living in the 1970s, a time when political correctness was the last thing on people's minds, reports variety.com.

Burr voices family patriarch Frank, while Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, and also provide voices in the series.

also currently has several of Burr's comedy specials available, including "I'm Sorry You Feel That Way" and "Walk Your Way Out".

"F Is for Family" is one of several adult animated comedies currently streaming on Others include "BoJack Horseman", "Disenchantment", "Big Mouth" and "Paradise PD".

Of those, only "BoJack Horseman" has been on the air for longer, with that show having been renewed for a sixth season back in October.--IANS

dc/vm

