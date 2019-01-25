Swara Bhasker turns producer with Kahaaniwaaley

has joined hands with her brother to to launch her production house -- Kahaaniwaaley -- aiming to create and support entertaining and hard-hitting cinema.

"The idea of Kahaaniwaaley has been in the works since the last year-and-a-half. At Kahaaniwaaley, the aim is to support good scripts and filmmakers that have these fresh and powerful stories but they don't get the right platform to showcase them," Swara said in a statement.

added: "There was a very popular painting - Ancient Story Teller - at our house in which served as an inspiration for Swara and me. The core idea of the painting is to tell stories which are compelling, fresh, raw and very different from the rest. Both Swara and I share a driven desire to make striking stories. Hence, when the opportunity came to set up Kahaaniwaaley, it fit our vision perfectly."

They are working on and will announce the projects soon.

--IANS

sug/dc/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)