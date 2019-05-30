Fact-finding team of Congress reaches Amethi

Almost a week after defeat of in the family pocket borough of against BJP's candidate Smriti Irani, party's Priyanka Gandhi's team members on Thursday arrived here to find the reasons for the rout.

" and Zubair Khan, of the party and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, respectively, have arrived here to find out the reasons for the defeat," a told IANS.

According to party leaders, was earlier in-charge of Amethi, however, he was shifted to after the new team of took over. Under Sharma, the party was able to save its fort in where (UPA) chairperson and won by a margin of 1.67 lakh votes.

The said and Khan will meet the party workers and supporters to know the reason for the party's debacle in Once they collect feedback, they will submit their report to

According to party leaders, the new team of Rahul Gandhi in was led by Chandrakant Dubey, who was Gandhi's in his Lok Sabha seat. Dubey along with the Rahul Gandhi's team were blamed for the party's poor performance on the home turf of Amethi where he lost by a margin of 55,000 votes.

After the defeat of the in Amethi, many leaders have accused Dubey, district (who resigned a day after Rahul Gandhi lost) of working for the BJP.

With the party's loss, questions have also been raised on the personal team of Rahul Gandhi, who handled his communication and publicity campaign since 2012.

The leaders requesting anonymity said that many in Rahul's team did not "give him the real picture of the ground situation and presented him a differemnt data."

The persons in Rahul's team included: Alankar, K. Raju, Kaushal Vidyarthi, (former AISA JNU leader, who showed black flags to former Manmohan Singh), Nikhil Alva, Sachin Rao, (who was the brain behind the party's Shakti app), Varad Pandey (former to Jairam Ramesh when he was the rural development minister) and

The party leader said that the Shakti platform also failed miserably as it gave the leadership a false impression of the party's strengths and weaknesses on the ground. The party leaders also complained that the "insiders" also participated in the (CWC), the party's top decision making body, without being its member.

