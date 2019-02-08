Fair trade regulator, GeM ink MoU to check e-market malpractices

The (GeM) and regulator of India (CCI) have signed an MoU to cooperate on public matters and for detection of anti-competitive practices.

A statement on Friday said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate a fair and competitive environment in the was signed on February 6.

"Both CCI and GeM appreciate the importance of advanced and processes for identification of malpractices like cartelisation," it said.

"The MoU has been signed in order to pool their knowledge of the public domain for detection of anti-competitive practices."

GeM is the public platform "that has used technology to remove entry barriers for bonafide sellers and has created a vibrant e-marketplace", the said.

--IANS

