JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

Panneerselvam's budget woos TN farmers, marginalised

Business Standard

Fair trade regulator, GeM ink MoU to check e-market malpractices

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) have signed an MoU to cooperate on public procurement matters and for detection of anti-competitive practices.

A Commerce Ministry statement on Friday said that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate a fair and competitive environment in the e-marketplace was signed on February 6.

"Both CCI and GeM appreciate the importance of advanced analytical tools and processes for identification of malpractices like cartelisation," it said.

"The MoU has been signed in order to pool their knowledge of the public procurement domain for detection of anti-competitive practices."

GeM is the government public procurement platform "that has used technology to remove entry barriers for bonafide sellers and has created a vibrant e-marketplace", the Commerce Ministry said.

--IANS

bc/rs/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements