'Fake' DCP sent to three-day police custody

A on Friday sent a man to three days police custody after he was arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting a Police on Thursday evening.

During interrogation, it was also revealed that the accused used to pose as of Police, Gurugram to dupe people.

Shamsher Singh, of Police, Gurugram said: "Sandeep was involved in several cases of cheating including a 2002 incident when he had concluded an agreement for a plot in Karnal and cheated the actual landowner. An FIR in this connection is registered against him and his mother in Karnal."

"In 2007, Sharma had made false documents of a flat located in an upscale condominium in sector 56 area of Gurugram and tried to sell it to other buyer," said Singh, adding that he had also physically assaulted domestic helps and exploited them.

Moreover, he used to misbehave with security guards of the society where he was living, the ACP said.

Sharma also physically assaulted a Police on Thursday evening when he was waiting for his relative outside on the around 5 p.m.

"Sharma who was accompanied by another person reached the place and started abusing He claimed that he was the DCP of Gurugram. The accused also threatened him with dire consequences if he registered a complaint with the local police," Singh said.

registered an FIR with the DLF phase-3 police station.

Acting on the complaint the police arrested Sharma on Thursday.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed that he beat up Ankit without any reason," Singh said.

--IANS

ak/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)