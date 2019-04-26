Fake photo journalist held

-
Delhi Police arrested a man who impersonated himself as a photo journalist of 'Bombay Times' and attended major public relations and 'page three' events organized in five star hotels in Connaught Place area, a police officer said on Friday.
Ashish Jain was arrested on Thursday from Le Meridian hotel where he came to attend a 'page three' party. A resident of Karampura in Delhi, Jain was fond of clicking selfies with celebrities, police said.
"A photographer by profession, Jain wanted to live a lavish life. So he made a fake identify card of 'Bombay Times' to attend big parties. He often had his dinner in five star hotels," said a police officer.
One Shaliesh K Nevadita had complained to New Delhi district police last week that the accused impersonated himself as a photo journalist and stole many costly items from a hotel during a event.
