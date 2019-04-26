Johansson not averse to idea of joining politics

may not be a part of the political world at the moment, but she hasn't ruled it out from future.

"Maybe some time in the future," variety.com quoted as saying when asked if political activism has inspired own aspirations.

"I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics. Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven't," she added.

The is excited about her latest appearance as in "Avengers: Endgame".

As for the upcoming "Black Widow" standalone movie, was tight-lipped because and Marvel still haven't officially announced it.

But why didn't a movie happen earlier?

"I think everything happens when it is supposed to," Johansson said.

"All I'll say is that I think I have a greater understanding of the character now than I ever possibly could have had before. Whatever iteration you see of this character may or may not see of this character in the future, will be the better because of it."

--IANS

sug/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)