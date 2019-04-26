JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

2,200-year-old workshop unearthed in Peshawar

Now, Perambalur sexual abuse case post-Pollachi: Stalin

Business Standard

Johansson not averse to idea of joining politics

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Actress Scarlett Johansson may not be a part of the political world at the moment, but she hasn't ruled it out from her future.

"Maybe some time in the future," variety.com quoted Johansson as saying when asked if her political activism has inspired her own aspirations.

"I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics. Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven't," she added.

The actress is excited about her latest appearance as Black Widow in "Avengers: Endgame".

As for the upcoming "Black Widow" standalone movie, Johansson was tight-lipped because Disney and Marvel still haven't officially announced it.

But why didn't a Black Widow movie happen earlier?

"I think everything happens when it is supposed to," Johansson said.

"All I'll say is that I think I have a greater understanding of the character now than I ever possibly could have had before. Whatever iteration you see of this character may or may not see of this character in the future, will be the better because of it."

--IANS

sug/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 14:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU