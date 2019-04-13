Farooq Abdullah compares PM Modi to Hitler

National Conference (NC) on Saturday compared to and alleged that the BJP's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" is in the same lines as the German dictator's aspirations were.

Addressing a rally in the old city area of Khanyar, Abdullah said: "Like Modi says -- Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas--, Hitler too, used to say the same things back then in

"We all know 40 trropers were killed in Pulwama, but all Modi talks about is -- Balakote, Balakote Balakote. Did he ask for a probe on Pulwama."

The warned that everyone in were ready to fight against abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

