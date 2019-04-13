Farooq Abdullah compares PM Modi to Hitler

-
ALSO READ
PM's J&K visit an attempt to regain lost ground: Cong
PM Modi will 'fail miserably' if he tries to abrogate Article 370: Omar Abdullah
Pact in Jammu, fighting in Valley: BJP on NC, Congress
BJP would scrap Article 370 after forming next govt: Shah
Pulawama attack: Shah appeals parties to rise above politics
-
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler and alleged that the BJP's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" is in the same lines as the German dictator's aspirations were.
Addressing a rally in the old city area of Khanyar, Abdullah said: "Like Modi says -- Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas--, Hitler too, used to say the same things back then in Germany.
"We all know 40 Central Reserve Police Force trropers were killed in Pulwama, but all Modi talks about is -- Balakote, Balakote Balakote. Did he ask for a probe on Pulwama."
The NC president warned Delhi that everyone in Jammu and Kashmir were ready to fight against abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.
--IANS
sq/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU