Security for two Wayanad LS candidates beefed up

IANS  |  Wayanad (Kerala) 

The police have beefed up security provided to two Wayanad Lok Sabha candidates -- P.P. Suneer of the CPI and Tushar Vellapally of the BDJS -- following a threat from Moaists, officials said on Saturday.

The special branch of police, after getting fresh reports of a possible kidnapping, provided an armed security guard to both.

The forest in the constituency that extends to the neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are hideouts of Maoists, police said.

Kerala goes to the polls on April 23 to elect 20 Lok Sabha members.

First Published: Sat, April 13 2019. 16:06 IST

