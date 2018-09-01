'Manto' to open Singapore South Asian film fest

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's "Manto", which is helmed by actress-filmmaker Nandita Das, will open the second edition of the South Asian International Festival (Sg.SAIFF).

"We are delighted to screen 'Manto' as the opening at 'Manto' was very much a South Asian writer," Nandita said in a statement.

"But unlike the Europeans, we South Asians do not own this identity, despite many cultural and social similarities amongst the countries in the region. Therefore, it is important to support such festivals that celebrate cinema from the sub-continent.

"Last year, screened a I acted in, ' Aata Hai' as the opening film, which is yet to be released. I was unfortunately unable to make it. So, I very much look forward to attending it this year," she added.

The fest will be held in from October 5-14.

"Manto", co-produced by Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, traces the life of Nawazuddin will be seen bringing the character to life.

The film follows the most tumultuous years in the life of the and those of the countries -- and -- which inhabited and chronicled. The film stars Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife and Tahir Raj Bhasin, and in key roles.

Abhayanand Singh, of Sg.SAIFF, also said: "We are happy that accepted our invitation to come and present the film at the festival."

The fest line-up represents a diverse mix of feature films, short films and documentaries, which include films from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and

