FB will pay to track phone usage pattern in India, US

After facing flak for using unethical and discreet ways of collecting user-information, has decided to pay users in and the US just to monitor how they use their phones.

To fulfil this purpose, the has launched a new app called Study which is available for download on Google's Playstore for users aged 18 and above.

The app would not only monitor installed apps on a person's phone but also observe the amount of time spent on those apps along with details like the users' location and additional app data which could reveal other specific features being used, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

"When analysing data from this app, we reference other information has about you, such as your age, gender and you use Company Products. This allows us to learn more about how participants use different services," the Study app description on Playstore reads.

The company says it would not see any specific content, including messages, passwords, and websites the users visit, the report said.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the giant was secretly paying people to install a "Facebook Research" Virtual Private Network (VPN) that was letting the company access user's data.

It was also highlighted that, since 2016, Facebook was paying users aged 13 to 35 up to $20 per month, plus referral fees, to sell their privacy by installing the iOS or "Facebook Research" app.

Moreover, also claimed that Facebook even asked users to screenshot their order history pages.

However, the launch of Study shows that Facebook clearly feels that it still needs this data on how people are using their phones, and that the company has learnt a thing or two from the last controversy, the report added.

The company has so far not disclosed the amount of money it is planning to offer the participants, who are required to have a account for receiving payments.

