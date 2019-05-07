WhatsApp to turn off support for Windows phones

would stop support for on December 31, 2019 which is aligned with Microsoft's decision to end support for their operating system, the Facebook-owned platform said on Tuesday.

After pulls support in December, device backups for settings and some apps will continue for three months until March 10, 2020.

"Following Microsoft's recent decision to end support for devices in December, will release its final update for Windows phones in June.

" will continue working on Windows phones through the end of the year," a said in a statement.

In an updated FAQ Page, WhatsApp said that you can no longer create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts for the following operating systems: versions 2.3.7 and older until February 1, 2020, iOS 7 and older until February 1, 2020 and after December 31, 2019.

However, you'll be able to continue using WhatsApp on these platforms.

