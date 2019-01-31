Eager to hold debate on all important issues: PM ahead of Budget Session

Ahead of the Budget Session, on Thursday said his government is "eager" to debate on all important issues and hoped for a meaningful discussion by all MPs during the session, the last before the elections.

Addressing the media he said, "Today, the country is observing the proceedings of the Parliament. The MPs should hold a meaningful debate in this session of Parliament. We are eager to hold a debate on all important issues."

He also took a jibe at the Opposition, stating that it is obvious that those who are not in discussion people will not be happy with them.

The session will see the government presenting an Interim Budget on Friday.

The session will commence with the customary address by to the joint sitting of and Rajya Sabha.

The session, which will continue till February 13, will have 10 sittings.

This will be the last session of the before the

