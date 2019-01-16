Tiafoe upsets Anderson in Australian Open 2nd round

JUST IN
IANS  |  Melbourne 

American Frances Tiafoe recorded a surprise victory over fifth-seeded Kevin Anderson of South Africa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Tiafoe staged a remarkable comeback from a set and 0-3 down on Wednesday against the Wimbledon finalist, to whom he lost three times last year, reports Efe.

"It means the world to me. I lost to Kevin three times last year (...) I went to a different place. I dug insanely deep," the 20-year-old said of his victory.

In the third round, Tiafoe is up against Italy's Andreas Seppi, who defeated Australia's Jordan Thompson in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019.

