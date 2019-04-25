Fewer police cases registered during LS polls in Kerala

on Thursday said that fewer police cases have been registered during the ongoing 2019 polls, as compared to the 2016 assembly elections.

"This time there were just 347 police cases as compared to the 613 cases registered during the 2016 assembly polls. These cases have been registered from the time of the poll notification till the end of polling on April 23," Behera said.

went to the polls in the third phase of polling on April 23 to elect 20 candidates.

"It was on account of the strong security measures taken that the state recorded a very high percentage of polling," he added.

recorded 77.68 per cent polling, up from 74.02 per cent voting in the 2014 elections.

district registered the maximum 79 police cases, while district had just two cases, the said.

