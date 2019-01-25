'Fifty Shades of Grey' author to publish new novel

E.L James, whose " of Grey" series has broken for contemporary adult publishing with over 150 million copies sold worldwide, has written a new novel which will be published globally in April, publisher Penguin said.

Titled "The Mister", the contemporary romance, according to the publisher, will be set in London, Cornwall and and will introduce readers to the privileged and aristocratic young Englishman Trevelyan and the mysterious and beautiful Alessia Demachi, who's recently arrived in owning little more than a dangerous and troublesome past.

Susan Sandon, of Cornerstone, acquired the UK and Commonwealth Rights, (excluding Canada) in a deal struck with Valerie Hoskins of in

Arrow Books, the Penguin imprint that launched the " of Grey" trilogy in 2012, will publish James' new novel in paperback and ebook formats, with simultaneous publication from Penguin Audio.

"I'm so excited to finally get this passionate new romance out into the world," James said in a statement.

"It's a story for the twenty-first century. and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale, just as I was while writing, and that, like me, they fall in love with them."

With one of the largest fan followings in publishing, James has been recognised as one of Time magazine's 'Most Influential People in the World'.

