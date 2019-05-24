Final tally: BJP registers a thumping victory with 303 seats

With the completion of counting for the on Friday, the final tally of settled at 303 seats. According to the data released by the on Friday evening, the saffron surge took a leap from its 282 seats in 2014.

The has been reduced to 52 seats of the total 542 seats. The party was, however, able to improve its performance in 2014 when it won 44 seats.

In a face saver, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool (TMC) could manage to wrest just 22 of the 42 seats, with the share settling at 43.28 per cent.

M.K. Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won 23 seats in Tamil Nadu, reducing its rival to just a single seat.

Nitish Kumar-led Janta Dal (United) won 16 seats, steering the BJP-JDU alliance to a thumping victory in the state. The alliance decimated the Congress-led 'mahagathbandhan' to just one seat and Tejashvi Yadav-led RJD drawing a blank.

Jagan YSR secured 22 seats of the 25 in and managed to get 49.1 per cent vote share.

A close ally of BJP, won 18 seats in with a vote share of 23.3 per cent in the state.

Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janta Dal (BJD) won on 12 seats in Odisha with a vote share of 42.76 per cent.

The 'mahagathbandhan' suffered a major setback in Uttar Pradesh, with winning 10 seats while being reduced to just five seats.

The other parties including the Aam Aadmi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samiti, Nationalist Congress Party, and others were reduced to single digit figures.

--IANS

pgs/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)