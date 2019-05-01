Fire at gas stove store in Lucknow, 5 killed

-
ALSO READ
Mayawati demands explanation on reservation from PM Modi
Mayawati alleges votes going in BJP's account due to EVM malfunction
Ensure good results in LS polls for true homage to Kanshi Ram: Mayawati
Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Facing defeat, PM making wild allegations: Mayawati responds to Modi
-
Five people, including a six-month old baby, were killed in a fire that broke out in a gas stove warehouse at Mayawati Colony in Indira Nagar here on Wednesday.
Indira Nagar Police Station In-charge Amarnath Vishwakarma said, "T.N. Singh, a resident of Pratapgarh, used to run a gas stove warehouse from his house in Ram Vihar Phase II. Last night around 1.30 a.m., the air-conditioner at his house caught fire due to a short circuit."
"The smoke caused by the blaze soon engulfed the house leaving five members of the family dead," he said. The dead include Sumit Singh, his wife Julie, their six-month-old daughter, Dablu Singh and Vandana Singh.
--IANS
hindi/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU