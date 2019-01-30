Next select committee meets on Friday to choose CBI chief: Kharge

-
-
Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the next meeting of the Select Committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held on Friday to choose new CBI Director.
While talking to reporters, Karge, who is on the three-member panel of the Select Committee that includes Chief Justice of India as its another member, said the next meeting would be "held around 6 p.m. on February 1".
The Committee's last meeting was held on January 24 but it remained "inconclusive" as over 70 names of Indian Police Service officers of 1982, 1983, 1984 and 1985 batches were reportedly put up for consideration by the government before the panel.
During the meeting, Kharge sought details of all eligible officers selected for the post of 29th CBI Director.
