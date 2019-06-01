Fire breaks out in NDMC building, no injuries reported

New Delhi, June 1(New Delhi) A fire broke out on the second floor of the Municipal Corporation (NDMC) building on Saturday evening. No one was reported injured in the incident.

According to the Fire Service Department, a call about the fire was received at around 6:55 p.m. and six fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control within minutes.

"We received a call of fire in the building in area at 6:55 in evening. The fire was controlled within minutes and no one was reported injured," said Fire Service (DFS)

The DFS and the have both started their investigations into the cause of the fire.

