46-year-old Ghaziabad woman raped in Gurugram: Police

A 46-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth on the pretext of helping her in getting a job in a multi-national company here, the police said on Saturday.

According to Shamsher Singh, of Police (crime), the woman, a resident of Ghaziabad, met through Kumar offered her a lucrative job in a Gurugram-based multi-national firm and asked her to come here on Friday.

"Kumar met the victim near bus stand and took her to a nearby hotel, located under the Sector 14 police station, and raped her," said Singh.

The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone. Though earlier she was terrified, but later filed a complaint with the police, Singh said.

"The victim just knows the name of the accused. Based on her information, we are scanning Kumar's and the CCTV footage of the hotel to know his actual identity," he said

The medical examination confirmed the sexual assault, he said.

--IANS

str/rs/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)